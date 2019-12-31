Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.29. 3,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,939. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

