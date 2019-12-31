Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will post $25.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.46 million and the lowest is $22.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $19.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $88.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.72 million to $92.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.80 million, with estimates ranging from $107.57 million to $163.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%.

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $801.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.69. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,452,172 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after buying an additional 989,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $5,062,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

