Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings. Southern National Banc. of Virginia reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

SONA opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 15,535 shares of company stock worth $158,057 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 441,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 190,962 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 117,474 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.