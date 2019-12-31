Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will post sales of $19.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.61 billion. United Technologies posted sales of $18.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year sales of $76.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.53 billion to $77.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.35 billion to $79.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,355 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 159.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,940 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 455.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,610,000 after acquiring an additional 790,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after acquiring an additional 777,327 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $151.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

