Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $47.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.32 billion and the lowest is $47.65 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $190.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.67 billion to $192.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $199.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $196.29 billion to $202.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

ABC opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $1,140,475.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,917.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,634,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,686,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,534. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

