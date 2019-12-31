Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to post $8.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $34.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.36 billion to $35.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.63 billion to $37.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

LYB stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.