Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to post $8.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $34.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.36 billion to $35.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.63 billion to $37.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

LYB stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

