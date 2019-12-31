Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will announce $7.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.03 billion and the lowest is $7.88 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $31.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $31.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $33.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 54,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,823,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,275,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

