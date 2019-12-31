Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.50 Price Target for SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SMTC alerts:

SMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,402. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.84. SMTC has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald bought 43,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,924.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Smith bought 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $38,755.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,895.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMTC by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC in the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMTC by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMTC (SMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.