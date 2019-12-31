Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

FIX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $177,656.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,533 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 78,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,268 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 21.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

