Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Sell

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.38. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

