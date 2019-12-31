Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. The company has a market cap of $205.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.35. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aravive news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

