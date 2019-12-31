Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CRD.B stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.