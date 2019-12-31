Zacks Investment Research Lowers Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Bottom-line estimates for 2020 have been trending downward over the past two months, depicting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential. It is struggling with unfavorable average sales realizations for lumber and OSB, lower volumes and operating rates for lumber as well as engineered wood products, along with higher unit manufacturing costs. For the fourth quarter, it expects sequentially lower earnings at the Wood Products segment. Nonetheless, the company's focus on operational excellence and improving housing market fundamentals is likely to drive performance. Meanwhile, improving housing market fundamentals are expected to drive growth.”

WY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

