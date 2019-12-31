Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) to Hold

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS YZCAY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 12,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

