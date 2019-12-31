Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Hold

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

TAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. 2,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,001. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

