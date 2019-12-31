Zacks: Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orgenesis an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE:ORGS opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

