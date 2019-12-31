Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 616,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Get Zafgen alerts:

ZFGN opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.56. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zafgen by 73.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zafgen by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zafgen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 971,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.