ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0336 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $51.55 and $32.15. ZCore has a total market cap of $199,383.00 and approximately $1,608.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,933,452 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

