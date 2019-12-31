Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZDGE stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Zedge has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.79.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

