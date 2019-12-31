Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0012

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. Zeepin has a market cap of $604,345.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.