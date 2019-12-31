Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $324,175.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $324,175.00 and $18.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.01341854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

