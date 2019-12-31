Zennies Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 202.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Zennies has a total market capitalization of $217,767.00 and $6,570.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zennies has traded up 202.6% against the dollar. One Zennies coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000201 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Zennies

Zennies (ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

