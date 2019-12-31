Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 31,060,000 shares. Approximately 27.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $2,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $449,618.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,417. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ Z opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $51.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

