Zions Bancorporation NA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,794 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,057% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,031,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,426,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

