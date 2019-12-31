Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 54,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $339,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,802.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,861,862. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 65.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zynga by 232.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA remained flat at $$6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. 237,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

