$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.59. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,515,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,693,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 564,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

