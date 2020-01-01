$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

BERY opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 117,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 797,344 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,927 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

