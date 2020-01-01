$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of CFR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,334. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,541,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,454,000 after purchasing an additional 122,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,583,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.