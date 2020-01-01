14,773 Shares in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000.

Shares of EFT opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

