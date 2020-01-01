$182.67 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to post $182.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $197.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $715.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.02 million to $718.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $723.10 million, with estimates ranging from $722.70 million to $723.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $503.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

