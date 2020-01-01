$189.55 Million in Sales Expected for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to announce sales of $189.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.76 million and the lowest is $189.34 million. MSG Networks reported sales of $192.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $706.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.14 million to $713.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $698.85 million, with estimates ranging from $687.71 million to $706.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSG Networks.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cannonball Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 454,190 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 341,350 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.69. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.