$189.55 Million in Sales Expected for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Brokerages expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to announce sales of $189.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.76 million and the lowest is $189.34 million. MSG Networks reported sales of $192.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $706.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.14 million to $713.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $698.85 million, with estimates ranging from $687.71 million to $706.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cannonball Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 454,190 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 341,350 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.69. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.