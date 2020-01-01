1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in 1st Source by 62.8% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 82,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in 1st Source by 69.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.