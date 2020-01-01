$2.16 EPS Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.39. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $11.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.23.

Shares of MLM opened at $279.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $167.62 and a 1-year high of $281.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

