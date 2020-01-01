$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

NYSE ED opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.02. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.