$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will announce $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Mylan posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

In related news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,048,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,031,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,289,000 after buying an additional 664,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 11.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 1,111,009 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,491,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Mylan has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.