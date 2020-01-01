$3.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to report $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the highest is $3.63. Restoration Hardware reported earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.67, for a total transaction of $1,078,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,419.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $41,659,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,032,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,465,608.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,288 shares of company stock worth $87,581,347. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSE:RH traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.50. 3,714,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,560. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $243.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.