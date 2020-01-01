$37.58 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $37.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.56 million and the highest is $37.60 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $30.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $133.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.77 million to $135.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $161.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,825,466 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 940,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 406,840 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.56 million, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.59. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.