$996.90 Million in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will post $996.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $924.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 114.3% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 469.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

