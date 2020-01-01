Aave (LEND) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Aave has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, BiteBTC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 76.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.03 or 0.06071188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, BiteBTC and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

