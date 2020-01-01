Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ABD traded down GBX 31.32 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.39). 23,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 249.67. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.49).

In other Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust news, insider Stephen Souchon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £61,750 ($81,228.62).

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

