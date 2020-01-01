Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $60,692.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin and Indodax. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.15 or 0.06030429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036365 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, YoBit, CoinBene, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX, Indodax, DDEX, BitForex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bilaxy and CoinPlace. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

