AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at $433,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

ACRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 872,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,020. The company has a market capitalization of $167.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.01. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

