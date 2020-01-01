ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.43

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

