Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) were down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 667,691 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 329,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

