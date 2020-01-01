Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 55,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,570,250.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

