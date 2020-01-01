Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.60, 189,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 186,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

