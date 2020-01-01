Advanzeon Solutions (OTCMKTS:CHCR) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Advanzeon Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CHCR) shares rose 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 12,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 13,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Advanzeon Solutions (OTCMKTS:CHCR)

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc through its subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc, administers and operates a program known as SleepMaster Solutions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc in January 2014. Advanzeon Solutions, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

