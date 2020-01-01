AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Up 15.2%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price was up 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 271,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 197,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEZS shares. ValuEngine upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 1,428.66% and a negative net margin of 529.57%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in AEterna Zentaris by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 59,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

