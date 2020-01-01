Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,804.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $141,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $986,969. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,184 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,959,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

