Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

AYR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Aircastle by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aircastle by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aircastle by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 167,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aircastle by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 148,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aircastle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

AYR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. 239,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Aircastle will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

